Fidelity Cayman Economic Outlook conference back for 2017

Cayman Economic Outlook is back for 2017, promising another thought-provoking look at the impact of global influences.

This year’s theme is Economic Stagnation. Fidelity, who has presented the conference since 2003, says it chose the theme because eight years after the global economic crisis, social and economic pressures continue to build, and have resulted in some dramatic political changes.

The purpose of the conference is definitely not doom and gloom. It is really to talk about the path out of it,” said Fidelity President and CEO Brett Hill.

This year’s Cayman Economic Outlook will take place Thursday, February 2nd at the Kimpton Seafire resort and spa.

