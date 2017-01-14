C3 Pure Fibre
Fidelity Cayman Economic Outlook conference back for 2017

January 13, 2017
Joseph Avary
Cayman Economic Outlook is back for 2017, promising another thought-provoking look at the impact of global influences.

This year’s theme is Economic Stagnation. Fidelity, who has presented the conference since 2003, says it chose the theme because eight years after the global economic crisis, social and economic pressures continue to build, and have resulted in some dramatic political changes.

The purpose of the conference is definitely not doom and gloom. It is really to talk about the path out of it,” said Fidelity President and CEO Brett Hill.

This year’s Cayman Economic Outlook will take place Thursday, February 2nd at the Kimpton Seafire resort and spa.

Joseph Avary

Joe Avary joined the Cayman 27 team in January 2014, bringing nearly two decades of experience in TV news to the islands. He spends his time away from the office scuba diving, practicing yoga, and trying to make his friends laugh at his comedic stylings. He proudly calls the district of West Bay home, and loves nothing more than relaxing visits to the Sister Islands.

