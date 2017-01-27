C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Fire officers remain on injury leave

January 26, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Nearly $500,000 is the price tag of the fire truck that flipped over in Cayman Brac earlier this month. The expected cost to replace it remains unknown.

A Government Information Services spokesperson confirmed a Home Affairs team and Fire Services officers visited manufacturer Oshkosh Airport products to finalise the process of buying a truck. This is to replace the ten-year-old fire engine now out of commission, purchased for $ 425,387.

Meanwhile, no required leave for the two fire officers involved in the crash which happened on the Charles Kirkconnell Airport runway.

Cayman 27 understands acting Lead Fire Officer Jason McCoy and acting divisional officer Garfield Ritch are out of hospital, but they remain on injury leave while investigations continue.

Both men were conducting a speed test on the runway when the truck overturned.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic 2
Cleveland Clinic
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: