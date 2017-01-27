Fire officers remain on injury leave

Nearly $500,000 is the price tag of the fire truck that flipped over in Cayman Brac earlier this month. The expected cost to replace it remains unknown.

A Government Information Services spokesperson confirmed a Home Affairs team and Fire Services officers visited manufacturer Oshkosh Airport products to finalise the process of buying a truck. This is to replace the ten-year-old fire engine now out of commission, purchased for $ 425,387.

Meanwhile, no required leave for the two fire officers involved in the crash which happened on the Charles Kirkconnell Airport runway.

Cayman 27 understands acting Lead Fire Officer Jason McCoy and acting divisional officer Garfield Ritch are out of hospital, but they remain on injury leave while investigations continue.

Both men were conducting a speed test on the runway when the truck overturned.

