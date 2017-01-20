C3 Pure Fibre
Fire Services: Only 9 schools inspected last year

January 20, 2017
Kevin Morales
Cayman Islands Fire Service records show only nine Cayman Islands schools were inspected in 2016, according to information received through a Freedom of Information request from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The CIFS has no record of inspections at eight other public schools.

Fire Services carries out inspections centered around making sure the institutions are compliant with the fire code.

The nine schools that were inspected last year were checked a total of 18 times, resulting in 12 failed inspections and six passes.

Here’s the breakdown:

2016 CIFS inspection log
School                     Inspections      Passed        Fail 
C. Brac Daycare               4                          2                  2
West End Primary           3                          1                  2
Creek & Spot Jr.               2                          1                  1
Creek & Spot Inf.             2                           1                  1
Layman Scott                    2                          1                  1
L.C. Education Ctr.          2                          0                 2
East End Pr.                       1                          0                 1
Prospect Pr.                        1                          0                 1
Edna Moyle Primary         1                          0                1
Reasons for failed inspections were not provided in the information provided to Cayman 27. Seven entries in the log were redacted.
An e-mail sent to Education Ministry Chief Officer Christen Suckoo seeking comment on the matter was not returned.
Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

