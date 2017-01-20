Fire Services: Only 9 schools inspected last year

Cayman Islands Fire Service records show only nine Cayman Islands schools were inspected in 2016, according to information received through a Freedom of Information request from the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The CIFS has no record of inspections at eight other public schools.
Fire Services carries out inspections centered around making sure the institutions are compliant with the fire code.
The nine schools that were inspected last year were checked a total of 18 times, resulting in 12 failed inspections and six passes.
Here’s the breakdown:
