Fire truck crashes on runway

Two firefighters are hospitalized and the Charles Kirkconnell airport in the Brac shut down after a fire-truck flips over.

According to Government Information Services the incident happened just before noon this morning.

The Cayman Brac firefighters, attached to the aerodrome unit, were conducting a mandatory speed test on the runway when the fire truck they were driving turned over.

The two firefighters inside were transported to the local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Airport operations were temporarily suspended, meaning no planes were able to land or take off following the crash.

Civil Aviation Authority, RCIPS, Fire Services and other aviation officials, as well as, Public Works Department personnel visited the site to assess the situation. The CIAA says the cause of the crash will be fully investigated.

