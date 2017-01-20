Five arrested for corruption; immigration officials on required leave

Five people, including four women, were arrested Thursday 19 January on allegations of corruption.

Three of the suspects work as public officials in the Department of Immigration.

Government is remaining tight-lipped as to the exact nature of the arrests and the names of the suspects. The five are now detained at the custody suites at Fairbanks after they were arrested under suspicion of bribery of public officials, fraud on government and breach of trust.

The description of the five arrested persons are:

– Male aged 42 years from Prospect

– Female aged 56 years from George Town – Female aged 33 years from West Bay – Female aged 37 years from West Bay – Female aged 43 from Frank Sound

Acting Chief Immigration Officer Bruce Smith says his employees who are suspects in this case have been placed on required leave with full pay.

