“For sale” cars removed from Esterley Tibbetts

January 26, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Over the last two weeks, scores of cars being offered for sale have been removed from the roadside near the Butterfield roundabout.

The area is popular for car owners who are known to use the area for leaving vehicles they’re trying to sell. The National Roads Authority (NRA) and the Department Of Environmental Health (DEH) posted stickers on the cars urging owners to move the vehicles.

NRA Transportation Planner Marion Pandohie said the area is needed as part of the Esterley Tibbetts Highway expansion.

“There was about 20, between 20 and 25 cars here about two weeks ago and obviously most, all of them are gone the original ones are all gone the people who own the vehicles removed them themselves because they had two notices on them one from the NRA and one from the Department of Environmental Health to remove the vehicle,” Mrs. Pandohie said.

Mrs. Pandohie is urging car-owners not resort to parking their cars further down the road near to the work site now that the initial area has been vacated.

 

 

 

 

