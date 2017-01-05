Hannah Fowler participated in two phases at the Liverpool International Horse Show. In her first round, Fowler started off by placed 24th but in the second round Fowler upped her performance with a 7th place finish, placing her in the top ten with a 9th overall finish for her class. The event, which is a three-day equestrian extravaganza, ran from Saturday the 31st to Monday the 2nd, showcasing world-class riders and jumpers.
Fowler finishes 7th in Liverpool
January 4, 2017
1 Min Read
Pat Kreitlow joined the Cayman 27 staff in October 2015. For nearly a decade, Pat was a familiar presence in living rooms across western Wisconsin where he was a reporter and nightly news anchor at WEAU-TV. He later served his neighbors as a state senator. When he and his wife Sharry became “empty nesters,” they moved to Grand Cayman in early 2014. They have two daughters and two grandsons.