From trash to trainers: ocean friendly footwear

January 16, 2017
Joseph Avary
Sportswear company Adidas is combating ocean pollution by making a new line of running shoes from recycled ocean waste.

The new shoes are 95% recycled ocean plastic taken from waters around the Maldives. Each pair is said to include 11 plastic bottles.

The company plans to manufacture a million pairs in 2017, and it’s even making football uniforms for Bayern Munich and Real Madrid out of ocean plastic.

According to the world economic forum, eight tonnes of plastic waste end up in the ocean every year, the equivalent of one garbage truck full every minute.

Joseph Avary

Joseph Avary

Joe Avary joined the Cayman 27 team in January 2014, bringing nearly two decades of experience in TV news to the islands. He spends his time away from the office scuba diving, practicing yoga, and trying to make his friends laugh at his comedic stylings. He proudly calls the district of West Bay home, and loves nothing more than relaxing visits to the Sister Islands.

