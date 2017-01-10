C3 Pure Fibre
General Elections – Registering to vote

General elections in the Cayman Islands will be carried out under the 1 person/1 vote single member electoral district system in May this year, but have you registered?  Time is running short and here to tell us how to be a part of deciding the country’s future is Mr Wesley Howell, the Supervisor of Elections and Miss Sheena Glasgow, the Deputy Supervisor of Elections.

