General elections in the Cayman Islands will be carried out under the 1 person/1 vote single member electoral district system in May this year, but have you registered? Time is running short and here to tell us how to be a part of deciding the country’s future is Mr Wesley Howell, the Supervisor of Elections and Miss Sheena Glasgow, the Deputy Supervisor of Elections.
-
General Elections – Registering to vote
January 10, 2017
