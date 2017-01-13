George Town man turns 102

They say you’re only as old as you feel and at 102 old, Wellesley Howell is going strong.

Celebrating his birthday on the 7th of January, Mr Howell, who is known for his shoe store in George Town, tells us how to stay young at heart.

“Everybody that really speaks to me, say I don’t look like a person of one hundred and two, they are considering me about 70 to eighty.

There is no special secret, the secret is from god (laughs) that’s my secret, from the master,” said Mr. Howell, who is older than a century.

Mr. Howell arrived in Cayman in 1958 and his shoe shop is over 3 decades old.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

