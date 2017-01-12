Youths from across Cayman’s high-schools are getting ready for Youth Parliament,

Over twenty students will be divided into two groups that represent Cayman’s political system,

giving them an in-depth view of what happens in the Legislative Assembly, and the effects it has on the country

Students say this experience gives them more incentive to strengthen their team building and public speaking skills.

“I joined youth parliament because I wanted to gain experience in the political world of Cayman and I wanted to discuss the various issues that they talk about here and how I can put my views and opinions about certain things,” said Grade 12 student, Shakur Ebanks.

“I enjoy debating because it allows you to express your point of view on the argument, whether you are right or wrong, it still puts your idea out there and allows people to know how you think and what your mind-set is,” said Khadejah Watt, a student from John Gray Highschool.

Youth Parliament will begin in March in observance of Commonwealth Day.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

