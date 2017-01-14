Give your take on Brexit

C3 Pure Fibre
January 13, 2017
Kevin Morales
The Cayman Islands Cabinet Office wants to hear your views on how Britain’s planned exit from the European Union could impact Cayman.

The feedback will comprise a report to be handed over at the first meeting of the UK Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council on European Negotiations in early February.

Feedback could be based on benefits Cayman receives from the UK, any local Brexit implications or opportunities and how Brexit could impact Caymanians personally.

You can send your thoughts to brexit@gov.ky.

About the author

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

