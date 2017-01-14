Give your take on Brexit

The Cayman Islands Cabinet Office wants to hear your views on how Britain’s planned exit from the European Union could impact Cayman.

The feedback will comprise a report to be handed over at the first meeting of the UK Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council on European Negotiations in early February.

Feedback could be based on benefits Cayman receives from the UK, any local Brexit implications or opportunities and how Brexit could impact Caymanians personally.

You can send your thoughts to brexit@gov.ky.

