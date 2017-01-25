Governor certifies terror suspect’s extradition request

H.E. the Governor has certified an extradition request for a cruise tourist, arrested last month and wanted in Turkey on a three-decades’ old terrorism charge.

58-year-old Celal Kildag plans to fight the extradition. Local media reports say his attorney claims the information from Turkey falls short of international standards to charge someone with the alleged offences. Mr. Kildag says he’s lived in Germany since the early 80s, when he was granted political asylum and therefore was not in Turkey when the offences happened. Turkey accuses Mr. Kildag of being a Kurdish terror suspect, responsible for murder and arson.

His attorney claims Mr. Kildag will not receive a fair trial in Turkey. A spokesperson for the Governor says it would not be appropriate to comment on a matter before the courts. The Governor’s role at this stage is to confirm a valid extradition request was received.

Mr. Kildag is set to appear in court next on 20 February.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

