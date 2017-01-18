C3 Pure Fibre
Gov’t plans house for high-risk children

January 17, 2017
Kevin Morales
The Cayman Islands Government is set to build a secure youth facility for high-risk children between the ages of 13 and 18, according to a press release from the Ministry of Community Affairs, Youth & Sports.

The facility is geared to house children convicted of crimes who display high-risk behaviours.

Eagle House is currently the only suitable location for these children and Government says this is an alternative to housing those children at the prison.

We reached out to Ministry leaders to inquire how much has been budgeted for the project but have not received a response.

The facility is set to be built next to the Bonaventure home, in West Bay.

Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience.

