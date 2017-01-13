C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Gov’t searching for new fire truck after Brac crash

January 12, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

The Cayman Islands government confirms it will need to replace the fire truck that flipped over last week on the runway of the Charles Kirkconnell airport.

Plans are underway to identify the best options for replacement of the truck, according to a Government Information Services press release. Contact has been made with a number of overseas vendors to determine how quickly a new truck can be procured.

The two firefighters involved in the crash — Jason McCoy and Garfield Ritch — have been released from the hospital.

As Cayman 27 reported Wednesday (11 January), plans are underway to swap fire trucks in Cayman Brac and Little Cayman in order to meet requirements to allow jets to once again land in the Brac. That exchange has not happened as yet.

An investigation into what caused the crash continues.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic
Kirk Freeport1
Cleveland Clinic 2
Eclipze
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: