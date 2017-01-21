C3 Pure Fibre
Heroes Day celebrations set for Monday

January 20, 2017
Joseph Avary
The honourees, men and women who helped put Cayman on the map as a premier travel destination, were selected from nominations submitted by their peers.

A moment of silence and laying of wreaths will pay tribute to our deceased nation builders.

“When you think of it, in terms of Cayman’s modern development, tourism was the first underpinning. Tourism existed long before the financial services industry and so it is fitting really they we honour our pioneers who have contributed so much to tourism over the years,” said Councillor for Health and Culture Roy McTaggart.

The event starts at 8:30 a.m. Monday in Heroes Square. After the ceremony there will be a tourism display in the town hall.

The heroes day celebrations will necessitate a few road closures over the weekend, starting at 6 p.m. tonight through 9 p.m. Monday. The roads will re-open temporarily from Friday midnight to noon on Saturday.

  1.  The top of Fort Street at the junction of Fort Street and North Church Street
  2.  The bottom of Fort Street by the Clock Tower
  3.  Edward Street at the junction of Edward Street and Main Street
  4.  The end of Edward Street, at the junction of Edward Street and Cardinal AvenueThe country will pause to honour its tourism pioneers for its annual Heroes Day celebrations Monday in George Town.
  5.  Albert Panton Street at the junction of Albert Panton Street and Cardinal Avenue
Joseph Avary

Joseph Avary

Joe Avary joined the Cayman 27 team in January 2014, bringing nearly two decades of experience in TV news to the islands. He spends his time away from the office scuba diving, practicing yoga, and trying to make his friends laugh at his comedic stylings. He proudly calls the district of West Bay home, and loves nothing more than relaxing visits to the Sister Islands.

