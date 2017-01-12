C3 Pure Fibre
High number of court cases shows police workload

January 11, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

More than 10,000 cases were heard by the courts last year a number Deputy commissioner Anthony Ennis said reflects the heavy work load carried out by police.

Mr. Ennis was at today’s (Jan 11) opening of the grand court and highlighted the fact that police need the courts to function effectively so justice can be served.

“Enormous work that the police is doing and enormous case load and if there’s any doubt then people should just look at the chief justice’s remarks in particular on the statistics when he talks about over 10,000 cases being submitted for one particular instance, that’s an enormous amount of work,” Mr. Ennis said.

Cayman 27's Mario Grey has this report

 

 

 

Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

