Hit n run driver found “not guilty” for careless driving

Former Acting Fire Chief John Bodden has been found not guilty on charges of careless driving and leaving the scene of the accident after prosecutors alleged he hit two people with a car in 2015. He will pay a fine for two lesser offences.

Police reports said Mr. Bodden struck a 14-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man with his car in Lower Valley before allegedly leaving the accident scene.

Mr. Bodden was acquitted yesterday (Jan 10) of the two charges but will pay a $50 fine for using vehicle without certificate of roadworthiness and $100 and $50 fine for use of an unregistered vehicle.

The 21-year-old man was treated and released while the teenager received head and leg injuries and took several weeks to recuperate.

