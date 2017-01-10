The much-anticipated Island Rumble took place this past weekend, we caught up with some boxers post fight as well as the host himself, WBO Welterweight Champion Manny Pacquiao to get his thoughts on the event and his visit to Cayman.
Island Rumble Recap
January 9, 2017
1 Min Read
