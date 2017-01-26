Jet service resumes in Cayman Brac

Jet service resumes at Charles Kirkconnell airport. According to a GIS release the Fire Service successfully completed a fire truck exchange between the Brac and Little Cayman. This clears the way for jets to resume service at the airport.

This month jet service was suspended after two officers crashed the aerodrome fire truck on the runway during a speed test. Those officers acting lead Fire Officer, Jason McCoy and passenger, acting divisional officer Garfield Ritch remain on leave recovering from injuries they sustained in the crash.

The Fire Services and the Ministry of Home Affairs have commenced the process of securing a replacement vehicle for the airport.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

