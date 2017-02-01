C3 Pure Fibre
JGHS principal wants to change mindset towards TVET

January 31, 2017
Mario Grey
John Gray High School principal Jon Clark said he is all for having additional workshops at the school to push technical-minded students into their niche but said the mindset towards vocational jobs will need altering.

Mr. Clark said he respects the Government’s call to push for Technical Vocational Educational Training (TVET) within schools. He said although he recognises the need to push for academics, he believes some students at the school would be better off honing skills they naturally possess.

“That kind of technical side of things is absolutely the way they need to go to a certain extent we need to push their academics but we need to make sure they understand that’s a viable and a good and a strong occupation here in the Cayman Islands and it’s not a second class occupation,” Mr. Clark said.

The principal said despite Automotive Art and Building Tech already offered at the school, he is hoping to push for the teaching of additional skills.

