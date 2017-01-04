C3 Pure Fibre
JTTA under fire

January 3, 2017
Former JTTA president Samuel Lamont says the current regime, ran by president Godfrey Lothian have caused serious problems within the sport. Lamont says major concerns include their refusal to pay out players winnings and not declaring the countries winnings in the sport. Lothian responded by saying players are in fact being paid but are however at fault for these payments to be late from time to time. Lothian is in line to be re-elected as JTTA president for a third consecutive term when elections are held next month.

