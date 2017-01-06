C3 Pure Fibre
News

K-9 training for dogs at Customs

January 5, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

This week the Customs K-9 unit are training dogs to detect contraband and firearms at the air and sea ports.

The K-9 specialists are receiving some special help from the K-9 Enforcement team in the Brac who are here in Grand Cayman training Labradors and Dutch Shepherds.

Malachi Powery from the Customs K-9 unit said the dogs provide extra detection to machines already in place.

“It’s critical because it gives us a second chance or another opportunity of making a detection, the x-ray, the dog plus the officers’ skill in profiling so those three skills combined and a number of things,” Mr. Powery explained.

The Dogs are part of a risk-management training and will be deployed at port areas on the arrival of vessels traveling from high-profiled smuggling countries.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has this report.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic 2
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: