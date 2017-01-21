Kildag matter adjourned until 21 January

A man wanted in Turkey on decades-old terrorism charges will need to wait an extra day to find out his fate.
58-year-old Celal Kildag was due to appear in court Friday (20 January), which is one day before the deadline for his native Turkey to send through a formal extradition request to Cayman authorities seeking his return.
The hearing, however, was adjourned until 2 p.m. on Saturday 21 January, which is the deadline for the request to be submitted.
Mr. Kildag was arrested in December after arriving in Cayman on a cruise ship. He denies Turkey’s accusations that he was involved in two shootings in 1988.
He says he’s lived in Germany since the early 1980s.
