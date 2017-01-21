C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Crime News

Kildag matter adjourned until 21 January

January 20, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

A man wanted in Turkey on decades-old terrorism charges will need to wait an extra day to find out his fate.

58-year-old Celal Kildag was due to appear in court Friday (20 January), which is one day before the deadline for his native Turkey to send through a formal extradition request to Cayman authorities seeking his return.

The hearing, however, was adjourned until 2 p.m. on Saturday 21 January, which is the deadline for the request to be submitted.

Mr. Kildag was arrested in December after arriving in Cayman on a cruise ship. He denies Turkey’s accusations that he was involved in two shootings in 1988.

He says he’s lived in Germany since the early 1980s.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Tanya’s Kitchen 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic 2
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: