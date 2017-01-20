C3 Pure Fibre
Landlord remanded for threatening tenant

January 19, 2017
Mario Grey
A landlord accused of threatening his tenant with a machete will have his bail application heard next week.

Teodoro Swaby-Ebanks allegedly made threats to a tenant over an argument about money on his property in Getsamay lane, West Bay. Police said the two were arguing about rent money on the premises and said Mr. Swaby-Ebanks held a machete to the man’s throat.

It is alleged Mr. Swaby-Ebanks also made threats to bystanders on the property. Police said Mr. Swaby-Ebanks resisted arrest and he is currently remanded until Tuesday for bail application.

Charges laid against him includes causing fear or provoking violence, possession of an offensive weapon and he later picked up a separate charge of Assault causing bodily harm.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

