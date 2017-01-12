Last call for voters

Elections supervisor Wesley Howell is appealing to those who have not registered to vote to get their names on the list for the May 24 elections.

The Elections Office extended its voter registration period to January 16, that’s this Monday and doors will be open until midnight for late registers. But before that voters will have a chance Saturday between 9 am to 4 pm to update their status and register to vote.

Mr Howell says he hopes everyone takes advantage of the opportunities provided and register.

“I hope we do not have a line of people waiting to come in at midnight, but we are here. The forms are available online. You can download them from Elections.ky. Fill them in and drop them off, email them in. Contact your district registering officer the email addresses are on the website. You know we’re bending over backwards at this point to ensure folks have an option to register,” Mr Howell.

You can visit www.Elections.ky or stop by their office at Smith Road Centre, second floor, Smith Road, George Town.

