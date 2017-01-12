C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Last call for voters

January 11, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Elections supervisor Wesley Howell is appealing to those who have not registered to vote to get their names on the list for the May 24 elections.
The Elections Office extended its voter registration period to January 16, that’s this Monday and doors will be open until midnight for late registers. But before that voters will have a chance Saturday between 9 am to 4 pm to update their status and register to vote.

Mr Howell says he hopes everyone takes advantage of the opportunities provided and register.
“I hope we do not have a line of people waiting to come in at midnight, but we are here. The forms are available online. You can download them from Elections.ky.  Fill them in and drop them off, email them in. Contact your district registering officer the email addresses are on the website. You know we’re bending over backwards at this point to ensure folks have an option to register,” Mr Howell.
You can visit www.Elections.ky or stop by their office at Smith Road Centre, second floor, Smith Road, George Town.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland Clinic 2
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: