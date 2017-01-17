Last day for registration

It’s d-day, the last day to get your name on the voter’s list.

With just under four hours left before the midnight deadline expires Elections office personnel say they are ready and waiting for those last-minute potential voters.

Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath was at the Elections Office and filed this report.

“This is one of the most exciting things, to choose who will direct your country.” That’s 21 year-old David Ebanks and he’s made up his mind. He has registered to cast his vote in the upcoming election.

“I feel that the young youth should have a chance to vote, a change to get out there and to have as say and this is the one of the ways,” he says.

Mr Ebanks says it was appeals over the TV and radio that pushed him to register. It was the same for Jordan McLean, that’s why he too decided to come to the Elections Office.

“It does not matter where you are from in the Cayman Islands West Bay, George Town, Bodden Town, North Side, East End. It could be anywhere, but just make sure you vote for your leaders,” Mr McLean says.

19-year-old Harry Kench says he made sure he’s ready for May 24 and he’s reminding voters, especially those in his age group to exercise their right.

“Those who have not registered, if they go later one and complain someone is in government they did not want it’s their fault if they are unprepared,” Mr Kench says. And that’s a sentiment that has been echoed by those encouraging people to exercise their right to vote. It is interesting to point out that at last count 10 percent of the youth vote which is 18 – 25 year-olds had registered to vote, but as of January 12 that number jumped to 19%.

Leading up to today’s deadline the Elections Office went after the young vote in a big way. From radio spots to social media campaigns and while the final numbers are yet to be tallied the EO is hoping when all is said and done that number will be bumped up to 40 or 50%.

