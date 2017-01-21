Last LA session set for February

A date has been set for the last meeting of the Legislative Assembly before elections – 22 February.

On Friday 20 January, the Office of the Premier confirmed the date and the 18 bills heading to that final session.

The Legal Practitioners Bill will be making a return to LA, as well as the Ombudsman Bill and accompanying amendments.

Changes to the Companies Law mandating beneficial ownership registers will also be debated. Added to that list, will be the Legal Aid Law and the Legal Aid regulations.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

