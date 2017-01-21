C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Last LA session set for February

January 20, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A date has been set for the last meeting of the Legislative Assembly before elections – 22 February.

On Friday 20 January, the Office of the Premier confirmed the date and the 18 bills heading to that final session.

The Legal Practitioners Bill will be making a return to LA, as well as the Ombudsman Bill and accompanying amendments.

Changes to the Companies Law mandating beneficial ownership registers will also be debated. Added to that list, will be the Legal Aid Law and the Legal Aid regulations.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic
Tanya’s Kitchen 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Cleveland Clinic 2
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: