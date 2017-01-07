LGBT community questions red-carpet welcome for Pacquiao

An LGBT activist is questioning why government and other sponsors are rolling out the red carpet for a famous semi-retired boxer who has made some inflammatory anti-LGBT remarks.

Last February, Manny Pacquiao, host of this weekend’s Island Rumble, was stripped of his lucrative Nike sponsorship after saying people in same-sex relationships are, “worse than animals.”

The WBO welterweight champion has since apologised for the remarks.

Activist Leonardo Raznovich, who challenged successfully to be recognised as a dependent on his same-sex spouse’s work permit, is hoping Pacquiao won’t step out of the ring with any offensive remarks.

“The invitation is very outrageous for the LGBT population of the Cayman Islands, and I hope this gentleman stays within the remit for which he has been invited, which is sport. If that’s the case, everybody will be happy and we will forget after he leaves,” said Mr. Raznovich.

The superstar boxer turned senator in his native Philippines is here for the Island Rumble event, which will take place Saturday night at the Truman Bodden sports complex.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

