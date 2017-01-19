C3 Pure Fibre
Linford Pierson roundabout to finish June

January 18, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

The Linford Pierson highway expansion will be completed by June, according to the National Roads Authority (NRA) officials.

NRA Project Manager for the expansion Mark Scotland said drainage pipes are currently being installed along the highway for the $6 million  project.

The project will expand the highway to four lanes from the roundabout at Silver Oaks Apartments to Agnes way which is expected to resolve a long-standing traffic issue.

“In the morning for instance you encounter traffic from just after 7 in the morning almost to 9 o’clock, so you getting a peak hour that’s stretching for almost 120 minutes which gets you know pretty severe,” Mr. Scotland said.

No work is scheduled to be done beyond Agnes Way to the West due a long-standing injunction.

Cayman 27 understands there still is no court date set to deal with that injunction.

 

 

 

 

 

