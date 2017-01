Already serving a three year sentence for causing death by dangerous driving Dilroy-Linwood Watler recived an additional year for new charges.

Mister Linwood Watler will received 12-months for burglary..two months for ganja possession and consumption and a month sentence for causing fear, disorderly conduct and possession of ganja.

The 12-month sentence will run concurrently. The 23-year old answered to 14 different charges today in summary court.

