The Cayman Islands Little League Association says they want to focus on participation and team work rather than develop talent. The Cayman Islands Softball Association is hosting a visiting team from Cuba who will be participating in a tournament starting tonight and running until Monday. This is the first time the Cuban team has visited Cayman since the exhibition was established in 1995.
Little League values
January 19, 2017
1 Min Read
