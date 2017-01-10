C3 Pure Fibre
Local photographer earns “wrecks of the world” champion

January 9, 2017
Joseph Avary
A local resident’s images of Grand Cayman’s shipwrecks have earned her the title “Wrecks of the world” champion.

Susannah Snowden-Smith faced some stiff competition, beating out more than 60 photographers from around the world for the title. Each photographer submitted images based on a monthly theme, racking up points as the year wrote on.

Ms. Snowden-Smith placed in 7 out of 12 months, including two firsts.
“Cayman is phenomenal for wreck photography,” said Ms. Snowden-Smith. “You’ve got the Kittiwake in 65 feet of water, the Oro Verde in 55, and the Doc Poulson in 55, so right there you get some really long dive times so you can get the shot that you want.”

Before pursuing underwater photography full-time, she worked as a photojournalist for a paper in her native US. She also travels the world as an archeology photographer on ancient shipwreck excavations.

Joseph Avary

Joseph Avary

Joe Avary joined the Cayman 27 team in January 2014, bringing nearly two decades of experience in TV news to the islands. He spends his time away from the office scuba diving, practicing yoga, and trying to make his friends laugh at his comedic stylings. He proudly calls the district of West Bay home, and loves nothing more than relaxing visits to the Sister Islands.

