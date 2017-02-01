C3 Pure Fibre
Local track and field athletes succeeding abroad

January 31, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Nate Patterson of Wingate University competed at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro ‘Dual-Meet Madness’. Patterson competed in the triple jumped scoring a 15.14 meters, that was good for third place.  Tajh Lewis of South Eastern Louisiana competed at both McNeese State and at the KMS Invitational in Birmingham. Lewis clocked in at 1.57.71 seconds in the 800 meters, that was good for 12th out of 50 competitors. Lewis also posted a personal best of 1.21.74 in the 600 meters. Pearl Morgan of Central Methodist University competed at the Hilltop Invitational at Cornell College, she won the 200 meters with a time of 26.99 seconds, she also won the 400 meters with a time of 59.45 and was the second leg of the winning 4-by-100 women’s relay team, finishing with a time of 1.52.56 seconds.

