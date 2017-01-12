Logic shifts Cayman 27 on cable lineup

Some cable customers in Cayman Brac may find they need to change the channel to find Cayman 27.

Logic Chief Operating Officer Lewie Hydes says a channel change on their cable line up on the sister isle means Cayman 27 can now be viewed on channel 16. He says the change may be due to a technical issue over the holidays.

Mr Hydes says, “Some people may be used to going to channel 1 to watch it and may have not scanned other channels to find it elsewhere. Due to the urgency to resolve the technical matter we were not able to inform our customers before the fact.”

