C3 Pure Fibre
Crime News

Man arrested after car flips on ETH

January 4, 2017
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

One man was arrested and another warned by police after a car flipped Tuesday (3 January) on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway.

Police say a car flipped and hit a utility pole near Governor’s Way, partially blocking the south-bound lane of traffic. The driver was nowhere to be found when police arrived, according to an RCIPS press release.

A 24-year-old man was later arrested for leaving the scene of an accident, driving while not qualified, driving without insurance, using a vehicle with expired registration and using a vehicle without a certificate.

The owner of the vehicle is a 35-year old Bodden Town man. Police say he was warned for prosecution for several offences as well.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Cleveland Clinic
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic 2
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: