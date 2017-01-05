Man arrested after car flips on ETH

One man was arrested and another warned by police after a car flipped Tuesday (3 January) on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway.

Police say a car flipped and hit a utility pole near Governor’s Way, partially blocking the south-bound lane of traffic. The driver was nowhere to be found when police arrived, according to an RCIPS press release.

A 24-year-old man was later arrested for leaving the scene of an accident, driving while not qualified, driving without insurance, using a vehicle with expired registration and using a vehicle without a certificate.

The owner of the vehicle is a 35-year old Bodden Town man. Police say he was warned for prosecution for several offences as well.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

