Man arrested after killing, hostage situation

A gunman killed a man and held four people hostage, including two children, at a home in West Bay. The suspect in now in custody, arrested under suspicion of murder, and an investigation is underway.

Although police have not yet confirmed the victim’s identity, Cayman 27 understands he is Mark ‘Hubba’ Seymour. The 34-year-old West Bay man was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the Cayman Islands hospital.

Police held a press briefing around 7 p.m. Saturday 28 January, detailing the events as they unfolded that afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., a gunman shot at another man at Super C’s Restaurant on Watercourse Road, close to Duxies Lane. The suspect ran across the road to a house belonging to relatives, barricading himself with his family members against their will.

When police arrived, he shot at those officers administering aid to the man he allegedly shot but they did not fire back. A stand-off took place for the next three hours. The gunman requested for a certain officer to come to the scene, who was off duty at the time. Shortly before 6 p.m. the officer arrived, and the gunman surrendered. The situation ended peacefully.

Family members are now under police protection and a family liaison officer has been assigned to them. A firearm was retrieved from the house where the gunman held his family members hostage.

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne who was at the scene while it was active, called it a dangerous situation and commended his officers for their bravery and for containing the situation. He made it clear, that while the investigation is in the early stages, police believe this was a domestic dispute and not related to gang violence. He says the two men were known to each other.

The 38-year-old suspect was taken into police custody and is being detained at the Fairbanks Detention Centre, where he is being questioned. The commissioner noted there may be possible tensions between the families and friends involved and as such police patrols will be increased in the area. Police will also remain at the crime scene, gathering evidence.

