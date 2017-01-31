Man arrested for church parking lot robbery

A 30-year old Bodden Town man was arrested Saturday (28 January) after police say he was involved in a robbery early that day at the Elmslie Memorial Church parking lot.

Police say two men robbed a pair of women of jewelry and other items. They say one of the men punched one of the women during a struggle.

The man was arrested an hour later on suspicion of robbery and drug-related offences.

He was scheduled to make his initial court appearance Monday (30 January).

No word on the second man believed to be involved.

