Man arrested for cocaine possession, intent to supply

A 29-year-old man was arrested for drug-related offences.

Today in court (Jan 10) he answered to charges of possession and consumption of cocaine and ganja, possession with intent to supply cocaine and was arrested on suspicion of DUI when the drugs were found.

Police said the vehicle the man was driving crashed head on with a Chevy Coronado which caused both drivers to seek medical attention but police said no one was seriously hurt at the time.

After a forensic search Police said a quantity of ganja and cocaine was recovered from the 29-year-old’s vehicle.

