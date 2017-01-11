C3 Pure Fibre
Man arrested for cocaine possession, intent to supply

January 10, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

A 29-year-old man was arrested for drug-related offences.

Today in court (Jan 10) he answered to charges of possession and consumption of cocaine and ganja, possession with intent to supply cocaine and was arrested on suspicion of DUI when the drugs were found.

Police said the vehicle the man was driving crashed head on with a Chevy Coronado which caused both drivers to seek medical attention but police said no one was seriously hurt at the time.

After a forensic search Police said a quantity of ganja and cocaine was recovered from the 29-year-old’s vehicle.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

