Man arrested for DUI after 2-car crash

One man was taken into custody over the weekend on suspicion of driving under the influence following a two-car crash on Saturday (28 January) on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway.
Police say around 11:30 p.m., a Ford pickup truck and a Ford Edge were involved in a collision. The truck struck a utility pole and ended up on its side.
The 27-year old George Town man driving the truck was arrested. The driver of the other car was treated at the hospital and released.
