Crime News

Man arrested for DUI after 2-car crash

January 30, 2017
Kevin Morales
One man was taken into custody over the weekend on suspicion of driving under the influence following a two-car crash on Saturday (28 January) on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway.

Police say around 11:30 p.m., a Ford pickup truck and a Ford Edge were involved in a collision. The truck struck a utility pole and ended up on its side.

The 27-year old George Town man driving the truck was arrested. The driver of the other car was treated at the hospital and released.

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

