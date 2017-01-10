C3 Pure Fibre
Man in Grand Court on sex crime charges

January 9, 2017
Kevin Morales
A man accused of sex crimes with a minor appeared in Grand Court Monday (9 January) for a pair of bail applications.

The man is charged with gross indecency after prosecutors say in September he engaged in sexual acts with a girl younger than 16 years old.

Cayman 27 is not naming the man in according with a court order not to reveal information that could lead to the girl’s identity.

The man was remanded into custody. His next court appearance is set for 10 February.

