Man in Grand Court on sex crime charges

A man accused of sex crimes with a minor appeared in Grand Court Monday (9 January) for a pair of bail applications.
The man is charged with gross indecency after prosecutors say in September he engaged in sexual acts with a girl younger than 16 years old.
Cayman 27 is not naming the man in according with a court order not to reveal information that could lead to the girl’s identity.
The man was remanded into custody. His next court appearance is set for 10 February.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.