C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

McTaggart not worried about fall-out for switching sides

January 26, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

George Town MLA Roy McTaggart says he won’t run as an Independent this time around as he seeks re-election in May and he doesn’t think that move will sway voters.

In 2015, Mr McTaggart left Coalition for Cayman (C4C) – a group of independents that ran on a platform – and joined the Progressives throwing his support behind Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin. He’s planning seek re-election on a PPM ticket. He does not believe this will have an adverse effect on his campaign having won his district as an independent.

“I certainly have not received any substantial feedback that people supported me only because I was an Independent. People supported me because of who I am and where I have come from, what’s my experience and the strengths and what I brought to the table so I don’t see it as being a significant issue,” Mr McTaggart said.

The elections are slated for May 25th.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Cleveland Clinic
Tanya’s Kitchen 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic 2
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
Eclipze
C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: