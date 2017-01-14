Miller: gov’t needs to fund hospital mammogram machine

North Side MLA Ezzard Miller says government needs to put money where its mouth is and cough up half a million dollars for a mammogram machine at the Cayman Islands Hospital.

Mr. Miller made his comments on Thursday night’s episode of The Panel.

He says Cabinet approved changes for the 20-15/20-16 budget year. Certain cuts, like $3 million from the George Town revitalisation project, $300,000 from school lunches and uniforms and $375,000 from poor relief payments. According to Mr. Miller, the money has gone to other areas, leaving a surplus of $128.3 million. “Government should not be in the business of taxing the people to the point of 15 percent profit which is $128 million on a $661 million budget. Either you reduce the taxes or provide the services for the people,” he said.

The Health Services Authority (HSA) has turned to the Cancer Society and the Breast Cancer Foundation for help. Fundraising is currently underway for a new mammogram at the hospital.

