Miller talks motions

North Side MLA Ezzard Miller is rolling up his sleeves preparing for the final sitting of the LA and he’s making sure he is armed with questions and motions he wants the Government to take on board. It might seem like deja-vu because we have heard one of the motions before, but Mr. Miller is hoping the time is right to strike now. The Independent MLA joined Tammi Sulliman last night to break down what he hopes to achieve with his motions.

