C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Minister says Education standards improving

January 13, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Cayman’s education system came under fire this week after a social media post criticized spelling homework assigned to year seven students at John Gray High School as too easy.
Education minister Hon Tara Rivers says strides have been made in raising educations standards, but she admits transformation will not take place overnight. The minister says it would be reckless for her to comment without knowing the circumstances of the homework.
“We are certainly aware of the issues. We have been very frank and forthright with the issues and we are also putting mechanisms in place to address the issues and that’s the message I would like to leave with the public,” Mr Rivers says.
The minister says government’s added more resources and increased training to help improve the standards in public schools.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic 2
Kirk Freeport1
Cleveland Clinic
Advertise With Us
Eclipze
C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: