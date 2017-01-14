Minister says Education standards improving

Cayman’s education system came under fire this week after a social media post criticized spelling homework assigned to year seven students at John Gray High School as too easy.

Education minister Hon Tara Rivers says strides have been made in raising educations standards, but she admits transformation will not take place overnight. The minister says it would be reckless for her to comment without knowing the circumstances of the homework.

“We are certainly aware of the issues. We have been very frank and forthright with the issues and we are also putting mechanisms in place to address the issues and that’s the message I would like to leave with the public,” Mr Rivers says.

The minister says government’s added more resources and increased training to help improve the standards in public schools.

