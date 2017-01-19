Ministry denies mould claims

The Education Ministry refutes social media claims of catastrophic mold issues at Sir John A. Cumber Primary School and claims the building has been condemned.

It says ongoing work at the school is part of a refurbishment programme for all Key Stage Two classrooms. The ministry says none of this work is as a result of suspected damp or mould, but is merely part of an on-going programme to improve the quality of the classroom environments.

Last September we highlighted mould concerns at the school after parents complained children were falling ill. The ministry denied mould existed, but initiated deep cleaning and air quality testing. It’s also denying fresh reports of children falling ill.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

