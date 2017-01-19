C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Crime News Politics

MLA aims to eradicate child sexual abuse in Cayman

January 18, 2017
Add Comment
Joseph Avary
1 Min Read

Bodden Town MLA Alva Suckoo told Cayman 27 he’s working with child abuse advocates to address areas of concern.

He said it’s time child abuse, and child sexual abuse in particular, are eradicated from our society. He’s in the early stages of collaborating with advocate Sandra Hill. He told Cayman 27 one idea might be a sex offender registry, though he said concerns exist that may lead to identifying victims.

“There needs to be some serious punishment and I think that’s where we are falling short as well, because those incidents that get reported, and then end up in court,” said Mr. Suckoo. “I’m looking at some of the penalties and I’m really getting concerned that people seem to be getting off with a slap on the wrist in some cases.”

Mr. Suckoo said a re-examination of sentencing guidelines needs to take place, along with a pro-active approach to prevention.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joseph Avary

Joseph Avary

Joe Avary joined the Cayman 27 team in January 2014, bringing nearly two decades of experience in TV news to the islands. He spends his time away from the office scuba diving, practicing yoga, and trying to make his friends laugh at his comedic stylings. He proudly calls the district of West Bay home, and loves nothing more than relaxing visits to the Sister Islands.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Cleveland Clinic
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic 2
Eclipze
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: