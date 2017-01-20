C3 Pure Fibre
MLA says beach access amendment doesn’t go far enough

January 19, 2017
Government has made changes to the prescription law aimed at allowing government agencies to go to court over issues of public beach access.

The bill changes the law to allow government departments, agencies, and statutory authorities to apply to the grand court to settle disputes regarding public beach accesses. In the past, only the people involved in the dispute could take it to court.

East End MLA Arden McLean applauded government for taking swift action in the wake of his motion on beach access last year, but told Cayman 27 these sort of disputes would be better settled in the summary court.

“It is important that we understand that through the grand court it could take years to solve a dispute in the grand court, through the summary court it could be reached that much easier, it’s in the reach of Caymanians,” said Mr. McLean.

Mr. McLean says he plans to bring a committee stage motion to move adjudication of the beach access disputes under the summary court.

