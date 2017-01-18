C3 Pure Fibre
MLK’s significance to Cayman culture

January 17, 2017
Mario Grey
Americans yesterday observed Martin Luther King Jr. day, a holiday celebrating the famed civil rights leader.

Those at the Cayman National Cultrual Foundation (C.N.C.F) said Dr. King’s impact is felt here as well. C.N.C.F Artistic Director Henry Muttoo said with so many Caymanians being of African descent, it’s more than appropriate to acknowledge his work.

“Yes It is significant to Cayman because outside of the fact that there are many many Caymanians who are African right or whose fore parents came from Africa, the thread of slavery the thread of social stigma of those who are poor and all those dynamics get entangled together,” Mr. Muttoo said.

The Artistic Director said others who do well for the greater good of humanity should be recognised locally.

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

