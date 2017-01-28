C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

More arrests in corruption investigation

January 27, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

More arrests in the corruption and bribery investigation that involves at least three people in the Immigration Department.  Two more people were arrested this week bringing the total number of those arrested in connection with the investigation to seven.

On January 19th five people were arrested concerning an alleged racket involving immigration officials.
A 32-year-old George Town woman and a 44-year-old Spotts man have been taken into custody. According an Anti-Corruption Commission statement neither of them are public officials. They are facing allegations of bribery, fraud on the Government and breach of trust.  The other five people are facing the same allegations.

All seven are being detained for questioning at the Prisoner Detention Centre in Fairbanks. The public officials are on required leave with full pay.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Cleveland Clinic 2
Tanya’s Kitchen 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic
Advertise With Us
Eclipze
C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: